Man dies in hospital after being shot in Minneapolis

A man in his early 20s died at a hospital early Saturday morning after being shot in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police said officers responded to ShotSpotter activation just before 11:45 p.m. Friday on the 3600 block of Penn Avenue North. When police arrived, they found evidence of gunfire and signs that someone had been injured.

A man in his early 20s arrived in a passenger vehicle at North Memorial Medical Center with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police said he died from his injuries early Saturday morning.

Preliminary information indicates the man was standing outside when he was shot. Police said that ShotSpotter indicated multiple rounds were fired. The shooting is under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the victim's name and the cause and nature of the death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically to CrimeStoppers here.