Man dies at hospital after early morning shooting in Minneapolis

article

A man died in the hospital after a shooting in Minneapolis early Saturday morning.

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting around 1:10 a.m. near the 800 block of Main Street Northeast and found a man with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police rendered aid to the man until an ambulance arrived. He was transported to Hennepin Health Care Medical Center, where he later died.

Law enforcement began collecting evidence and interviewed witnesses at the scene, but have not yet determined the circumstances of the shooting.

Authorities said shortly after the shooting, officers found an abandoned vehicle on fire approximately 10 blocks from the scene near the intersection of 18th Avenue Northeast and California Street Northeast.

An attempted auto theft was also reported near the vehicle fire. While the connection between the incidents is unknown, authorities are treating them as if they are related.

The incidents remain under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s name and cause of death.