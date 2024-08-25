Minneapolis neighbors tried to clear homeless encampment: police report

Some neighbors told authorities they were trying to clear a homeless encampment themselves after Minneapolis police responded to two incidents at the camp.

Photo of the homeless encampment provided by neighbor Seth Nesting. (Supplied)

What we know

Minneapolis police say they responded to two incidents at the homeless encampment at 4th Avenue South and 31st Street East on Friday night.

The first incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance where someone outside the encampment reported a fight happening inside the encampment involving three to five people.

When officers arrived, they found multiple people who were not involved with the encampment, outside its fence, police said.

Authorities say officers did not find anyone fighting. They also got a report of someone who was unconscious inside the camp – but police said they were unable to locate that person.

The second incident happened about two hours later, around 9:45 p.m. Officers responded to reports of an injured woman.

Police say some people in the neighborhood stated "they were trying to clear a camp" and there was an injured woman. But again, police say they did not find the injured woman.

Officers did arrest a man from the encampment who was reportedly threatening others with a bow and arrow, law enforcement said.

What we don't know

Police did not say if the 911 incidents were related. It is also unclear who the man that was arrested was threatening.

FOX 9 reached out to Minneapolis city officials for comment on the incident.

Past issues with Minneapolis homeless encampments

Neighbors have been speaking out against the recent homeless encampments, as they say these areas have turned into a hotspot for drug use and crime.

Recently, 33-year-old JaBraun Garron Hole was shot dead after a large fight at a homeless encampment on 33rd Street and 3rd Avenue South.

Neighbors say that the homeless encampment has been causing them issues for a while.

"I mean it was just like they were terrorizing the neighborhood," landowner Arne Johansson said. "What if this was your house? If this was your home? They wouldn’t want to people on their land doing all that illegal activity."

For about two weeks, neighbors say close to 50 people made a home in a vacant lot on 3rd Avenue South.

"I’m in a constant state of stress," neighbor Seth Nesting told FOX 9. "I haven’t been able to relax or enjoy myself at home. Yesterday I didn’t eat dinner."