Former Gopher Casey O’Brien battling cancer for 8th time

article

Casey O’Brien was diagnosed with and beat cancer five times during his time in high school and as a holder on special teams with the University of Minnesota football team.

He got to be on the field to hold an extra point at Rutgers in 2019, one of the highlights of his Gophers career. Unfortunately, he's not done battling the disease. O’Brien announced on social media Monday night his cancer has relapsed for the eighth time. He was originally diagnosed with Osteosarcoma in 2013 and has been battling the disease for 11 years.

O’Brien said in a post with a link to a GoFundMe that he found out cancer has returned to his lung, liver and low back.

Why he’s asking for help

O’Brien says he’s exhausted most traditional options to fight the disease and is opting toward more cutting edge procedures. His insurance is not able to cover them due to a lack of data. He’s asking for $250,000, and within hours of the page going up it has accumulated more than $40,000.

"Our spirits are high as we head into these new opportunities, and my family and I would truly appreciate any help we can get," O’Brien said.

By the numbers

In his 11 years battling cancer, O’Brien estimates he’s had more than 40 surgeries. He’s had more than 20 chemotherapy treatments, immunotherapies and other medical help.

He spent more than 400 days in a bed at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital, and had his knee replaced when he was 14 years old. He still remains close with the staff and did charity work there during his time with the Gophers.

Row the Boat

O’Brien was set to have a standout high school career at Cretin-Derham Hall before his cancer diagnosis. He had to step away from football. He joined the Gophers as a specialist, unsure if he’d ever get the chance to play.

That became a reality in a 42-7 win at Rutgers during Minnesota’s historic 11-2 season in 2019. He got to hold an extra point, and then embraced P.J. Fleck on the sideline.

O’Brien retired from football in 2021.