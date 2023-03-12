Man dies after St. Paul stabbing

A man is dead and a woman is in custody after a stabbing Saturday evening in St. Paul.

Officers were called out around 7:15 p.m. for the report of a stabbing near Marshall Avenue and Arundel Street in the Summit-University neighborhood. At the scene, officers say they found a man sitting near his vehicle with a stab wound to his chest.

That man was rushed to Regions Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to police, investigators later found the scene of the crime on the 700 block of Dayton Avenue, just blocks from where the man was found. Since that time, officers say they have arrested a 51-year-old woman in the homicide.

The victim has not yet been identified.