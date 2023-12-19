Man dies after shooting in Minneapolis; city's 12th homicide this month

article

A shooting Tuesday evening in Minneapolis left one man dead and sparked a SWAT team response, police say.

An investigation is underway along the 900 block of Newton Avenue North around 7 p.m. Authorities say they are working to release further details on the circumstances of the shooting.

FOX 9 crews did see SWAT teams enter a home not far from the shooting scene shortly after shots were fired.

The shooting comes as medical examiner reports were released on Tuesday for three other recent homicides: a domestic shooting on Sheridan Avenue South on Sunday, a deadly stabbing on Monday in Stevens Square, and a man who died at the hospital on Monday after a weekend shooting.

Since December 1, there have been 11 other homicides investigated in Minneapolis.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information is released.