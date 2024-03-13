Man dies after garage fire in Becker County

article

A man has died from injuries sustained during a garage fire on Tuesday in northern Minnesota.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office said crews responded to a fire just after 5 p.m. on the 2500 block of Brandy Lake Road in Detroit Township, located just outside of Detroit Lakes.

At the scene, crews found a garage fully engulfed in flames and learned a neighbor and family members had pulled a man out of the burning structure before they arrived.

The sheriff’s office said the man was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries. However, he died at the hospital.

Authorities are not releasing the man’s name until family members have been notified.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.