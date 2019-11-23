Man dies after crashing into stalled car on I-494 in Plymouth, Minnesota

A 30-year-old man died after he drifted off the road and crashed his car into another vehicle early Saturday morning in Plymouth, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 1:22 a.m., a Toyota Corolla was heading north on Interstate 494 near County Road 6 when it drifted to the shoulder and struck an unoccupied stalled vehicle.

The driver, a 30-year-old man from St. Cloud, died in the crash.

Officials are still investigating the incident.