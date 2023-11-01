Man dies after being trapped inside grain bin in western Wisconsin

article

A 58-year-old man died Wednesday after becoming trapped inside a grain bin in western Wisconsin.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release it responded to the call around 12:30 p.m. for a man who became trapped inside a grain bin just south of Barron.

First responders removed the 58-year-old man from the grain bin, and despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office did not release the victim’s name or say how the man became stuck.

In 2022, there were 83 agricultural confined space incidents in the United States, including 24 fatalities and 59 non-fatal injuries, of which 42 were grain entrapments, according to Purdue University.