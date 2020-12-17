Man dies after being shot while driving in St. Paul, Minnesota

A man died after he was reportedly shot while driving his car down University Avenue in St. Paul, Minnesota Wednesday.

The St. Paul Police Department said the man called police just before 10 p.m. to say he had been shot while driving his car near University Avenue and Snelling Avenue.

The man pulled his car to the side of the road to wait for police and medics to arrive. Once on scene, first responders rendered aid and transported the victim to the hospital.

The victim died a few hours later.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is the 32nd homicide in St. Paul this year.