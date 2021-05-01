Man dies after being pulled out of northern Minnesota lake by neighbors

Deputies are investigating after a man was pronounced dead after being pulled from the waters of a northern Minnesota lake on Saturday.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the victim, who has not yet been identified, was found by neighbors in Lake Ida shortly before 5 p.m.

Deputies say the man was in about four to eight feet of water about 30 to 40 feet from shore and not wearing a life jacket. It is unclear what the man was doing before he was found or how he ended up in the water.

After pulling him from the water, neighbors started CPR until first responders arrived and continued efforts to revive the man. However, deputies say the man was eventually pronounced dead.

The investigation into the man's death is underway.