Man dies after being pulled from Bde Maka Ska Tuesday, sheriff says

One of the two people pulled from Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis earlier this week has now died, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday night, Minneapolis Fire Department crews pulled two men from the water at Bde Maka Ska, the sheriff's office said. Both were transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where the woman later died. The man was treated and released.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner Office’s will release the victim’s name and cause of death.

An hour earlier, bystanders pulled a man from Lake Nokomis and administered CPR. The man was taken to HCMC, where he remains in stable, but critical condition, the sheriff’s office says.

The next day, a woman was rescued from the water at Minnehaha Falls. First responders administered CPR to the victim and then transported her to HCMC, where she remains in stable but critical condition.

All three incidents are under investigation.

In light of the incidents, Sheriff David Hutchinson is urging swimmers and boaters to exercise extra caution on the water and educate themselves on water safety.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has also reversed its decision not to staff lifeguards at the beaches this summer. Lifeguards will now be staffed at the city’s three most-visited beaches-- Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach, Lake Nokomis Main Beach and Wirth Lake Beach—on the weekends, starting Saturday.

By Thursday, July 2, the park board plans to have lifeguards staffed daily at the five most visited beaches: Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach, Lake Nokomis Main Beach, Wirth Lake Beach, Cedar Lake East Beach and Lake Harriet North Beach.