Man dies after being hit by school bus in Minneapolis

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minneapolis
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man was killed Monday morning after being run over by a school bus in Minneapolis.

Police responded around 6:45 a.m. for the crash along East 28th Street at Cedar Avenue South. At the intersection, they found a small bus with the victim dead underneath the vehicle.

Officers say it appears the man was walking west on 28th Street when he was struck by a bus turning left from eastbound on 28th Street onto Cedar Avenue. Only the bus driver and an 8-year-old student were on the bus at the time of the crash. Neither was injured.

The incident is under investigation.