Man dies a week after being shot in Minneapolis

Police say a man died after being shot in the head last week in Minneapolis.

Police say they responded to a shooting Oct. 13 on the 2900 block of 5th Ave South. When officers arrived on scene, they found evidence of a shooting, but the victim had been transported by private car to the hospital.

The victim, Michael Allen Jackson, who was initially listed in critical condition, died on Oct 19.

Police say no arrests have been made.