Man dead after single-vehicle rollover crash in Maplewood

An Anchorage, Alaska man has died after he was ejected from a car in a rollover crash in Ramsey County Saturday morning.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place at 2:25 a.m. when a 37-year-old man was driving northbound on Highway 61 at a high rate of speed. The driver then lost control of the car, causing it to go into a ditch sideways and rollover. The driver and passenger were then ejected from the car.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to Regions Hospital, but the driver died from his injuries, State Patrol said. The passenger, a 31-year-old Anchorage, Alaska woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, neither the driver nor passenger were wearing seatbelts. The road conditions were snowy/icy at the time of the crash.