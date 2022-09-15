Man dies after semi hits guardrail and bursts into flames on I-35

A semi that crashed into a guardrail on I-35 in Freeborn County burst into flames Thursday, leaving the driver dead after they were extinguished.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at 2:57 p.m. a 2017 Frieghtliner Tractor Trailer was traveling northbound on I-35 near Mile Marker 3 when it collided with the guardrail and subsequently started on fire.

The name of the 64-year-old driver from Spirit Lake, Iowa, has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.