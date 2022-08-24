Man, daughter survive hard landing after engine trouble near Cambridge, Minn.
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man flying in Isanti County Tuesday night with his daughter managed to make a successful emergency landing in a cornfield after experiencing engine trouble.
Isanti County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Captain John Elder told FOX 9 Wednesday evening that a 40-year-old man was piloting the aircraft when he had the engine trouble, shortly after taking off from an airport in Cambridge around 8 p.m.
Elder says the pilot was trying to return to the airport when he lost power. The man, looking for an alternative landing zone, spotted a corn field near 309th Avenue NW and Holly Street NW.
The pilot was able to safely land the plane in the field. Both the pilot and his 18-year-old daughter were able to exit the plane without injury, deputies say.
A LifeLink helicopter, that was flying in the area at the time of the crash, was able to spot the plane and give real-time information to first responders.
Deputies say the plane was an ultralight Cessna. The cause of the engine trouble is not known.
The plane in the cornfield near Cambridge, Minnesota. (Isanti County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)