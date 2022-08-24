Man, daughter survive hard landing after engine trouble near Cambridge, Minn.

article

A man flying in Isanti County Tuesday night with his daughter managed to make a successful emergency landing in a cornfield after experiencing engine trouble.

Isanti County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Captain John Elder told FOX 9 Wednesday evening that a 40-year-old man was piloting the aircraft when he had the engine trouble, shortly after taking off from an airport in Cambridge around 8 p.m.

Elder says the pilot was trying to return to the airport when he lost power. The man, looking for an alternative landing zone, spotted a corn field near 309th Avenue NW and Holly Street NW.

The pilot was able to safely land the plane in the field. Both the pilot and his 18-year-old daughter were able to exit the plane without injury, deputies say.

A LifeLink helicopter, that was flying in the area at the time of the crash, was able to spot the plane and give real-time information to first responders.

Deputies say the plane was an ultralight Cessna. The cause of the engine trouble is not known.