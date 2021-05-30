Man critically injured in Minneapolis shooting early Sunday morning

A man was critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning in Minneapolis, according to police.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at about 12:20 a.m. on the 1400 block of Portland Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man in an apartment, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Police believe a known suspect showed up at the apartment and shot the victim during attempted confrontation. The suspect then fled.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.