Man crashes barstool-style go-kart in Stearns County

A 56-year-old man went to the hospital after crashing a homemade, barstool-style go-kart in St. Martin, Minnesota, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Maine Street and Birch Street. First responders found the man lying in the street with a "significant" head injury. The man also told them he had pain in his chest and left leg.

Officials learned the man had lost control of the go-kart and was thrown from it. The homemade go-kart runs on a 288cc gas-powered engine.

An ambulance took him to St. Cloud Hospital.

Officials say alcohol is not a factor in the crash.