Man convicted in attempted murder of Minneapolis PD forensic scientist

A man charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Minneapolis forensic scientist – who is the mother of his child – has been found guilty.

Timothy Amacher was convicted on all counts on Tuesday in the shooting of his ex Nicole Lenway, who is a Minneapolis police forensic scientist. A court official says deliberations lasted only about an hour.

Prosecutors say Amacher, working with his girlfriend Colleen Larson, ambushed Lenway as Lenway went to pick up the son she shares with Amacher after a supervised visit at FamilyWise on University Avenue.

A witness, who was caring for Lenway, said the shooting happened in the parking lot, charges said. The suspect ran up behind Lenway, put an object to Lenway’s neck and then the witness heard two bangs before running away.

Lenway took the stand in the case earlier this month, walking the court through her tumultuous relationship with Amacher.

Amacher and Larson are being tried separately. Larson, who police believe pulled the trigger in the shooting, is set to face trial in January.