Man claiming to be principal approached kids at school bus stop, MN sheriff says

Authorities in Benton County are asking for the public's help identifying a man who talked to kids at a school bus stop, falsely claiming to be a former elementary school principal.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office on Monday said the suspicious activity happened at about 8:30 a.m. on May 18 at a school bus stop in Watab Township, north of St. Cloud, according to a new release. The man, who was driving a white minivan, had a "brief conversation" with kids who were waiting at the bus stop.

The man asked the kids where they went to school and then said he had been a principal at Rice Lake Elementary School for 43 years. However, the sheriff's office determined his claim was false.

The sheriff's office said the man never threatened the kids nor did he try to have the children get into the van.

Officials are asking for the public's help in identifying the man, who is described as being 60- to 70-years-old, overweight, and having gray- to white-colored hair. Authorities are also asking anyone to report any similar incidents to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information can contact the Benton County Sheriff's Office at 320-968-7201 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 800-255-1301.