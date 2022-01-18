Charges: Man sexually assaulted woman during Minneapolis carjacking turned kidnapping

A man is in custody after police say he sexually assaulted a woman during a carjacking and kidnapping in Minneapolis last week.

Carl Williams has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct armed with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, and aggravated robbery in connection with a carjacking and sexual assault that occurred on January 14.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman reported to police that she was carjacked and abducted from a BP gas station located at 2000 Third Avenue South in Minneapolis.

After finishing putting gas in her car, police say she was approached by a man wearing a three-hole ski mask later identified as Carl Williams, who pointed a handgun at her and told her to get in her car and slide over to the passenger side. After the victim complied, Williams got into the driver’s seat and drove off.

While he was driving, a gun was held to her back, and Williams refused to let her leave, saying, "I’m gonna [sic] keep you." Williams demanded her purse when she gave a Venmo debit card with her name printed on it to him.

Williams then parked along the 2400 block of Pleasant Avenue South, pulling his pants down and demanding the victim at gunpoint to perform oral sex. The victim attempted to escape using a stun gun from her pocket, but it did not work. After a struggle, she was able to get out of the car and run down the block calling for help when a homeowner allowed her into his home and called the police.

Her vehicle was later recovered in a nearby alley after it had been abandoned still running.

A short time later officers were in the area of the same BP gas station responding to additional reports of carjacking attempts committed by a man matching the description of Williams. Officers approached Williams, still in the same ski mask, and he was quickly apprehended. Officers say the victim’s Venmo card was still in his pants pocket.

After Williams was taken into custody, officers followed the footsteps made in freshly fallen snow to a pick-up truck parked in a nearby driveway, locating a revolver-style handgun with a white handle, matching the description provided by the victim. It was later determined the handgun was a BB gun, according to police.

Bail for Williams is set for $500,000.