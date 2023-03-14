Willmar man breaks into home, eats ice cream before leaving: Charges

A Willmar, Minnesota, man is facing multiple charges after being accused of burglarizing a home while eating the victim’s ice cream in the process.

Kevin Ray Wertz, 34, of Willmar, is charged with two counts of first-degree burglary with the possession of a dangerous weapon and in an occupied dwelling, as well as theft for his role in the incident that happened on Jan. 29, 2023.

According to authorities, at around 2:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to the report of a burglary off 90th Ave. SE, in Fahlun Township in Kandiyohi County, about seven miles southeast of Willmar. The suspect had apparently left 5 to 10 minutes earlier.

The driver was described as, "having a mustache, wearing a ski mask pulled down under his mouth, and eating ice cream," and left in a vehicle believed to be a four-door sedan with front driver’s side quarter panel damage.

Upon arrival, Deputy Sam King spoke with the homeowners, who said they were home taking an afternoon nap when the suspect, later identified as Wertz, intruded.

According to the complaint, they believe he entered two unlocked doors to the entryway, where he picked up a .22 caliber revolver with a soft case, and moved some ammo boxes to open them. He also took several ice cream bars from the freezer and picked up a pair of binoculars.

Wertz opened a third unlocked door to the kitchen, and went into the living room when he was confronted by the male homeowner, who told him to leave.

Holding the .22 caliber pistol under his right shoulder, Wertz stood in the living room eating an ice cream bar, but the homeowner could not understand what he was saying, according to charges. The homeowner believed that Wertz might have been on drugs.

While being escorted, Wertz stopped at the door and yelled, "boom" while motioning like he was trying to scare the homeowner, according to charges.

According to the complaint, Wertz wore a black sweatshirt with the word "security" on the back, and a black ski mask pulled below his chin.

Dispatch later informed Deputy King about a pursuit in Meeker County that ended with a suspect matching the description of the break-in being arrested.

Meeker County officials identified the driver as Wertz, who had a .22 caliber pistol in his waistband, and a black sweatshirt with the word "security" on it in his possession.

The charges state that the homeowners later confirmed that Wertz was the perpetrator of the break-in.

Wertz has two previous outstanding warrants for his arrest.