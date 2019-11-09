Man arrested for shooting death of 65-year-old man at Fond du Lac Reservation

article

Deputies have arrested a Brevator Township, Minnesota man on a murder charge after a 65-year-old man was found dead Saturday morning in northern Minnesota.

St. Louis County deputies responded to the Fond du Lac Reservation for the report of a man who had been shot on Brevator Road.

At the scene, deputies and officers from the Fond du Lac Police Department found 65-year-old James Arthur Couture dead. They also found three other individuals who knew the victim at the scene.

The investigation found Couture had been shot and died from his wound.

Deputies say a 42-year-old man was arrested and taken to St. Louis County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder. Investigators say the shooting happened at his home.

Investigators did not disclose the circumstances leading up to the shooting.