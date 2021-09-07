Man arrested for north Wisconsin murder after evading authorities for months

article

A man suspected of killing the mother of his child in northern Wisconsin has been arrested in Illinois after evading police for over two months, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

On June 30, authorities found the body of 26-year-old Hannah Miller lying along Highway 8 in the Town of Pelican outside of Rhinelander. She had been shot.

Authorities identified Christopher Terrell Anderson as the suspect and determined he was driving a PT Cruiser. That vehicle, as well as a Mitsubishi Outlander connected to Anderson, were both later found abandoned in St. Paul.

For months, family members waited and called for help in finding Anderson. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office even launched a reward fund for information leading to his arrest.

The sheriff's office announced information from a confidential informant led to Anderson's arrest on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. in Carol Stream, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.

Anderson will be extradited to Oneida County.