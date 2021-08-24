Reward fund launched in Wisconsin murder case, suspect may be in Twin Cities

article

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is launching a reward fund for information leading to the arrest of Christopher Anderson, who is wanted for the murder of 26-year-old Hannah Miller on June 30 in Pelican, Wisconsin.

Authorities found Miller’s body along Highway 8 near Rhinelander. She had been shot dead.

The sheriff’s office identified Anderson, 30, as the suspect. Anderson, who also goes by Bravo, shares a child with Miller. He remains at large.

A car linked to Anderson was found in St. Paul last month, leading authorities to believe he may be in the Twin Cities metro.

The reward currently stands at $25,000, but the sheriff’s office is asking the community for donations. They hope to raise a reward of at least $100,000.

Advertisement

Anyone interested in contributing to the fund is told to send their donations to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Attention: Hannah Miller Fund, 200 E. Winnebago St., Rhinelander, WI 54501.