Man arrested after reported sexual assault at Powderhorn Park

Minneapolis Park Police are investigating a reported sexual assault that happened in the west encampment in Powderhorn Park, according to a Park Police spokeswoman.

Thursday night, officers responded to the report and arrested a 25-year-old man, who allegedly assaulted a 46-year-old woman. The man also had an outstanding felony warrant for third-degree criminal conduct.

Investigators believe drugs are a contributing factor in the case. Charges are pending.

This case is the latest in a series of violent crimes reported at the park. On July 20, crews dismantled the east homeless encampment in Powderhorn Park following an order from the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board. There were multiple reported sexual assaults and shootings. Earlier this month, the board voted to decrease the size and amount of encampments in the city parks.