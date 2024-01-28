Man arrested after being shot in Brooklyn Park

A shooting in Brooklyn Park on Saturday ended with the victim being arrested.

Police responded around 5:15 p.m. for a woman who called 911 saying she had shot a man on Kyle Avenue off Brookdale Drive North. The woman told operators that the victim was driving away from the shooting scene.

Officers caught up with the victim as he left the home but said the victim didn't stop when officers tried to pull him over. Instead, he drove to a home on Xenia Court, which appears to be a cul-de-sac off Xenia Avenue.

Police say the victim had "serious injuries" but ignored attempts by officers to help him. Police also learned the man was potentially carrying a handgun.

After some negotiating, police were able to convince the victim to let officers get him medical care.

The victim was treated for his injuries and then later arrested on outstanding warrants, along with new charges for driving under the influence, fleeing police, and carrying a firearm as a prohibited person.

The woman who shot the victim was brought to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for questioning. Police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. It's unclear if that woman will face charges. Police say she has been cooperative with the investigation.