Minnesota man, 67, killed in ATV crash in western Wisconsin

A 67-year-old Minnesota man was killed in an ATV crash in western Wisconsin last week.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office on Thursday said it responded to an ATV crash around 8 p.m. April 21 on 168th Avenue near 80th Street in Apple River, Wisconsin, where they found a man unresponsive near a rolled-over ATV.

Authorities believe the eastbound ATV veered into the ditch and rolled.

Mark Rice, 67, of Isanti, Minnesota, was flown to Regions Hospital, where he died. The sheriff's office says he wasn't wearing a helmet and appeared to have suffered "severe injuries" to his head.

The ATV crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Polk County Sheriff's Office.