Man, 63, dies in rollover crash on Hwy. 52 near Rochester

A Canton man died after rear-ending a semi-truck and going off the road on Highway 52 near Rochester Tuesday night.

The crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. The Minnesota State Patrol said a Dodge Journey traveling south on Hwy. 52 rear-ended a Volvo semi-truck. The Dodge Journey then ran off the road into the median, struck a cable barrier and rolled over.

The driver of the Dodge Journey, 63-year-old Leon Simpson, died in the crash. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time.

The semi-truck driver, a 73-year-old Brainerd man, was not injured.