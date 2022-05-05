Watch: Police chase, car fire, arrest on Highway 100 after shots fired in Brooklyn Park

A 19-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested Thursday morning following a police chase on Highway 100 that included the man’s vehicle starting on fire, blocking traffic on the highway.

Brooklyn Park police said the police chase stemmed from reports of multiple gunshots being fired on the 1500 block of 89th Avenue at 5:50 a.m. on Thursday. Those who called 911 said a suspect vehicle sped away from the scene, a news release said.

Police investigating the incident said they received a report of a suspicious vehicle, which matched the description of the suspect vehicle, on the 8400 block of Riverview Lane. Police said the suspect fired shots at the address prior to police arriving – no injuries were reported.

Officers tried to pull over the vehicle but the suspect fled. Police pursued the suspect onto Highway 100, where police used a pursuit intervention technique that disabled the vehicle, the release said.

The suspect got out of the vehicle, and his vehicle started on fire. He then surrendered to officers and was arrested "without incident," the release said.

Police said officers found a firearm in the vehicle, and that the vehicle had been stolen from a home in Brooklyn Park after it was left unattended with its keys inside.

The 19-year-old suspect was booked into jail for multiple felony offenses.

The incident caused a "significant traffic delay" on Highway 100 Thursday morning, police said. The incident is still under investigation.