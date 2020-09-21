Mall of America to open temporary space for 17 Twin Cities shops affected by pandemic, unrest
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Mall of America says it will open some of its space to Twin Cities businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest.
According to the Mall of America, the Community Commons will be a space for displaced or affected businesses to temporarily resume operations.
The space opens Oct. 1 on the second floor on the south side of Mall of America. The 5,000-square foot space will have space for 17 independent shops. It will remain in place until Spring 2021, the mall says.
Businesses opening in Community Commons include:
• 4 The Love
• Art Piece Soul Gallery & Studio, LLC
• Belle & Virtue Collection
Advertisement
• Butters by Jay
• Candy Colors LLC
• Captain Rebel
• DAUREN Worldwide
• Ebony Gifts
• Fabulous Diva Boutique
• Herbal Alchemy
• Heritage Tea & Beverages
• La Michoacana Purepecha
• Llakta
• The Peach Eatery
• Twiggy Fresh LLC
• Urban 29
• VIP Section
In addition to the businesses within Community Commons, Juxtaposition Arts, a teen-staffed art design center, gallery, retail shop, and artists’ studio in North Minneapolis, has been commissioned for featured artwork within the space.