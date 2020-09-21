Expand / Collapse search

Mall of America to open temporary space for 17 Twin Cities shops affected by pandemic, unrest

By
Published 
Updated 56 mins ago
Mall of America
FOX 9

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Mall of America says it will open some of its space to Twin Cities businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest.

According to the Mall of America, the Community Commons will be a space for displaced or affected businesses to temporarily resume operations.

The space opens Oct. 1 on the second floor on the south side of Mall of America. The 5,000-square foot space will have space for 17 independent shops. It will remain in place until Spring 2021, the mall says.

Businesses opening in Community Commons include:

•             4 The Love

•             Art Piece Soul Gallery & Studio, LLC

•             Belle & Virtue Collection

•             Butters by Jay

•             Candy Colors LLC

•             Captain Rebel

•             DAUREN Worldwide

•             Ebony Gifts

•             Fabulous Diva Boutique

•             Herbal Alchemy

•             Heritage Tea & Beverages

•             La Michoacana Purepecha

•             Llakta

•             The Peach Eatery

•             Twiggy Fresh LLC

•             Urban 29

•             VIP Section

In addition to the businesses within Community Commons, Juxtaposition Arts, a teen-staffed art design center, gallery, retail shop, and artists’ studio in North Minneapolis, has been commissioned for featured artwork within the space.