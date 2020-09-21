Mall of America to open temporary space for 17 Twin Cities shops affected by pandemic, unrest

The Mall of America says it will open some of its space to Twin Cities businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest.

According to the Mall of America, the Community Commons will be a space for displaced or affected businesses to temporarily resume operations.

The space opens Oct. 1 on the second floor on the south side of Mall of America. The 5,000-square foot space will have space for 17 independent shops. It will remain in place until Spring 2021, the mall says.

Businesses opening in Community Commons include:

• 4 The Love

• Art Piece Soul Gallery & Studio, LLC

• Belle & Virtue Collection

• Butters by Jay

• Candy Colors LLC

• Captain Rebel

• DAUREN Worldwide

• Ebony Gifts

• Fabulous Diva Boutique

• Herbal Alchemy

• Heritage Tea & Beverages

• La Michoacana Purepecha

• Llakta

• The Peach Eatery

• Twiggy Fresh LLC

• Urban 29

• VIP Section

In addition to the businesses within Community Commons, Juxtaposition Arts, a teen-staffed art design center, gallery, retail shop, and artists’ studio in North Minneapolis, has been commissioned for featured artwork within the space.