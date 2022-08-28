Mall of America shooting suspects return to Minnesota

The two men wanted in a shooting at the Mall of America earlier this month, who were later arrested in Chicago, are now back in Minnesota.

Hennepin County Jail records show 21-year-old Shamar Lark and 23-year-old Rashad May were booked into the jail Saturday evening. https://www.fox9.com/news/mall-of-america-shooting-police-update-media-as-search-for-suspect-continues

The duo went on the run after the shooting outside the Nike store on Thursday, August 4, running from the mall, taking a shuttle to a nearby Best Western, while getting help from three other people in their escape.

The three people who police say helped them are also facing charges of aiding and abetting. Lark and May were arrested about a week later while leaving a barbershop in Chicago.

According to Bloomington police, the shooting on August 4 followed a fight between two groups at the store. After losing the fight, police say May directed Lark to open fire while the pair walked from the store. Police say Lark fired multiple shots into the store.

No one was hurt by the gunfire, but the shooting sparked a panic at the mall, with crowds rushing out as officers with rifles swept the store, searching for the shooters and any victims.

After their arrest in Chicago, an extradition request was made and the pair were bused back to Minnesota on Saturday. Both men are due in court on Monday.