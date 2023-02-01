Mall of America launches membership program where shoppers can earn points

article

The Mall of America has launched a membership program that will reward shoppers every time they spend money at the Bloomington megamall.

The membership program is called MOA Insiders, and the mall says it's the first retail and attraction venue that offers a membership program for visitors.

"With the incredible feedback we have received from our holiday rewards program, we knew the time was right to create a year-round offering for our loyal guests," Chief Business Development and Marketing Officer at Mall of America Jill Renslow said in a news release. "MOA Insiders is truly a unique program for a venue like this. As we have spent more than three decades as the largest mall in America, we are continuing to evolve and find creative ways to elevate the guest experience to ultimately create memorable moments for everyone who walks through our doors."

MOA Insiders will reward members every time they shop, play or eat at Mall of America, the announcement states. To join, people need to download the Mall of America App and create a free account, then shoppers will earn one point for every dollar spent after they present a QR code on the app at checkout or at MOA Guest Services.

Points earned through MOA Insiders can be used for various rewards within the app, including attraction passes, birthday rewards and offers from participating stores.

There's also a paid membership that costs $35 annually. Mall of America says shoppers will earn points faster (five points for every dollar), compared to the free MOA Insiders membership.