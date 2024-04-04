Authorities investigating after a Mahtomedi man found dead on sidewalk

article

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the body of a man was found on a sidewalk in Mahtomedi Thursday morning.

Authorities say they responded to a report of a man lying on the sidewalk in the 900 block of Woodland Drive just after 7 a.m.

According to law enforcement, officers found the 51-year-old Mahtomedi man dead with blood near his body.

Investigators say there are no "obvious signs of trauma or foul play" but add they are still working to determine the exact cause of death with help from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.