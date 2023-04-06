Madeline Kingsbury search: 1,800+ volunteers search on Friday; second effort on Saturday

After more than 1,800 volunteers turned out on Friday to search for a missing Winona mother, law enforcement leaders have planned a second search for Saturday.

Deputies say volunteer search crews were able to search a lot of space in Fillmore County, as the search continues for Maddi Kingsbury. Efforts are set to continue on Saturday and the sheriff's office is now looking for more volunteers.

"The officials are looking for individuals over 18 years of age to walk areas that are rough terrain and long distances. Please understand that if you volunteer, we need to have individuals that can meet these requirements: wear appropriate clothing and footwear,"

Once volunteers arrive at the meeting point, they will be assigned a search area and transported to the location by bus.

If you can volunteer on Saturday, you are asked to sign up here and register between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Goodview Fire Department in Winona (4135 5th St, Winona MN) or Rushford-Peterson School (1000 Pine Meadows Lane, Rushford MN) in Fillmore County.

Winona police say they consider the disappearance of the 26-year-old "involuntary" and "suspicious." She failed to pick up her children from daycare and did not show up to work on March 31, which is unusual behavior for her.

"Maddi and the father of their children dropped the children off at daycare shortly after 8 a.m.," explained Winona Police Chief Tom Williams on Wednesday. "Maddi did not show up for work, which is very unlike her, and we are worried for her safety."

Authorities have been actively searching for Kingsbury including the mass search on Friday. The search was conducted in two shifts, at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the search for Kingsbury was still active Thursday. The agency is urging people in the area to check their properties and any cameras for signs of suspicious activity or someone passing by.

"We remain hopeful we will bring Madeline home soon," said the BCA.