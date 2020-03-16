M Health Fairview postponing elective surgeries amid coronavirus pandemic

In order to prepare for a "possible surge" in positive novel coronavirus cases in Minnesota, at least one hospital is choosing to postpone certain surgeries.

Starting March 18, elective and non-urgent surgeries will be postponed at all M Health Fairview locations, according to a statement from an M Health Fairview spokeswoman. Time-senstive surgeries and procedures will still occur. Emergency departments will still be open for patients in need.

"We ask all Minnesotans to practice good health hygiene – wash your hands for 20 seconds, cover your cough or sneeze, stay home as much as possible and practice social distancing when in public," read a statement from an M Health Fairview spokeswoman. "We all have an individual role to play to help flatten the curve and slow the spread of this disease."

As of Monday, there are 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.