Lundstrum Performing Arts offering scholarships hoping to transform new students

A training ground for world-class performers called Lundstrum Performing Arts in north Minneapolis is one of the community’s best kept secrets. Specializing in dance, voice and drama, the center attracts students from across the state.

The Lundstrum Performing Arts' summer program is in full swing, and it's a resource that's becoming more accessible.

Providing youth training in dance, voice and drama, the center has been churning out musicals and top talent for more than 90 years.

"The mission is to inspire children through musical theatre," Lundstrum executive director Amy Casserly Ellis told FOX 9.

Ellis is now working to make the center more accessible by offering scholarships this year to northside students and those living in neighboring suburbs. "I think it's a real way to unite a community," says Casserly Ellis.

"To keep passion alive for the arts is really important," said Lundstrum dance instructor Nieya Amezquita.

Amezquita says performance art for some students is just the tipping point.

"Whether they want to be performers or they want to go a different route, there’s everybody here who can find something to learn and hold onto that will help them succeed in whatever path or industry they choose which should not be taken lightly," Amezquita said.

At Lundstrum the belief is that each small step can lead to big transformations.

"I think the arts bring together people like nothing else can. It reaches out to the humanity of people," Ellis said.

Northside strong scholarship applications are being accepted right now for the fall.