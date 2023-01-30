Luke Bryan coming to St. Paul for 'Country On Tour' stop

article

Luke Bryan is bringing his "Country On Tour" tour to the Twin Cities this fall.

The five-time Entertain of the Year will perform at the Xcel Energy Center on Oct. 14, with tickets for the tour going on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.

The 36-city "Country On Tour" tour kicks off June 15 in Syracuse, New York, and will feature up-and-coming artists. Among them: Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock. The tour is named for Luke Bryan's 30th No. 1 single, "Country On," which topped the country single charts in December 2022.

Ticket presale for fan club members begins at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and runs through 5 p.m. on Thursday. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday through 10 p.m. on Thursday.