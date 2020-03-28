Love Your Melon donates 50,000 masks to children's hospitals amid COVID-19 pandemic

article

Love Your Melon, a Minnesota-based company that creates hats for children battling cancer, is now making fabric face masks to help patients and their families stay protected from COVID-19.

The company announced it is shifting its focus from beanies to cotton fabric face masks, with the goal of delivering 50,000 masks to children's hospitals, care facilities and nonprofit organizations across the country

According to Love Your Melon, the masks will come in kids and adult sizes and are also machine washable and reusable. Team members at children’s hospitals, care facilities, or nonprofit organizations working with children battling cancer and their families can click here to request masks.