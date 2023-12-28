Longtime Twin Cities radio personality Pat Ebertz remembered

A familiar voice in Twin Cities radio broadcasting is being remembered after his passing on Christmas.

Pat Ebertz died at his home on Monday night at the age of 62. Ebertz's daughter shared the news of his passing on Wednesday.

"Our hearts are broken and will forever miss and love Patrick John Ebertz," Isabelle Ebertz wrote. "Thank you dad for a lifetime of happiness squeezed into 22 years. You left such a mark on the world and all the people you’ve encountered."

Speaking with FOX 9, KDWB's Dave Ryan also shared memories of Ebertz. Ryan and Ebertz worked together on the station's morning show.

"Pat would do anything to be entertaining. Pat got arrested at least twice during our show," Ryan remembered. "We sent him to Buffalo for the Vikings-Buffalo game. We had some time before the stadium opened, so they made a road trip to Niagara Falls, and Pat climbed over the railing."

"Pat was the kind of person who would run through a wall to be entertaining," Ryan added. "He was the class clown, but very serious about his work."

Ebertz also worked behind the scenes for Tom Barnard on his podcast and radio show.