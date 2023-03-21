Lollapalooza 2023 lineup: Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers among summer fest headliners
CHICAGO - Lollapalooza has revealed its 2023 lineup.
Headliners for the four-day music extravaganza include Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975 and Tomorrow X Together.
In an announcement Tuesday, Lolla organizers announced the artists slated to play this year’s festival, running Aug. 3-6 in Grant Park. More than 170 acts are scheduled across nine stages. Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. Food from more than 30 local vendors will be available. The festival merch tent will also return.
Also returning this year is the hugely popular Kidzapalooza, the "interactive music playground" on the festival grounds, with its own daily lineup of family-friendly performances, music and dance workshops and a whole lot of kids’ activities.
General view of the crowd on day 2 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 29, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)
Here is the four-day pass structure for this year’s festival (starting prices listed). A presale for all four-day passes begins at 10 a.m. March 23 at lollapalooza.com. Single-day tickets go on sale at a later date. Kids 10 and under get in free with a ticketed adult.
Four-day general admission: $365+
Four-day general admission plus: $675+
Four-day VIP: $1,500+
Four-day platinum: $4,350+
Here’s the full lineup:
- Kendrick Lamar
- Billie Eilish
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Odesza
- Lana Del Rey
- Karol G
- The 1975
- Tomorrow X Together
- Fred Again..
- Noah Kahan
- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
- Maggie Rogers
- Carly Rae Jepsen
- Thirty Seconds to Mars
- Diplo
- J.I.D
- Louis the Child
- Pusha T
- Subtronics
- Rina Sawayama
- NewJeans
- Lil Yachty
- Mt. Joy
- The Backseat Lovers
- Sofi Tukker
- Portugal. The Man
- Alan Walker
- Yung Gravy
- Svdden Death
- The Revivalists
- Beabadoobee
- Big Wild
- Tems
- Dom Dolla
- Meduza
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Afrojack
- Lainey Wilson
- Jessie Reyez
- The Rose
- Joey Bada$$
- Gorgon City
- Key Glock
- Nora En Pure
- Rema
- AC Slater
- Morgan Wade
- Sylvan Esso
- Men I Trust
- Alex G
- Knocked Loose
- Foals
- The Garden
- Maisie Peters
- Niki
- DPR Ian + DPR Live
- Diesel
- Poolside
- Timmy Trumpet
- Peach Pit
- Ken Carson
- Destroy Lonely
- Wax Motif
- L'Impératrice
- Acraze
- Lovejoy
- Armnhmr
- Suki Waterhouse
- Knock2
- Ivan Cornejo
- Holly Humberstone
- Jessie Murph
- Dehd
- Declan McKenna
- Thee Sacred Souls
- Matroda
- Magdalena Bay
- Sudan Archives
- Neil Frances
- The Knocks
- Solardo
- J. Worra
- Joy Oladokun
- Umi
- Franc Moody
- The Happy Fits
- Zack Fox
- Emo Nite
- Tom Odell
- Disco Lines
- Jean Dawson
- Bonnie x Clyde
- Ray Volpe
- Blanke
- Spacey Jane
- Hairitage
- Sueco
- Gabriels
- Brankence
- The 502s
- Remk
- Michlle
- Clinton Kane
- Band-Maid
- Dillon Nathaniel
- Bakar
- Dope Lemon
- Loveless
- Cafune
- Skizzy Mars
- Ingrid Andress
- Upsahl
- The Linda Lindas
- Mavi
- The Beaches
- Ekkstacy
- Giant Rooks
- Pardyalone
- Ella Jane
- Matt Maltese
- Ax & The Hatchetmen
- Sincere Engineer
- Friday Pilots Club
- Madeline Edwards
- Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners
- Little Stranger
- Josh Fudge
- Motherfolk
- Husbands
- Arlie
- Rosa Linn
- Tiacronine
- Beauty School Dropout
- Ari Abdul
- Annie Dirusso
- Danielle Ponder
- Chri$tian Gate$
- Somadina
- Talk
- Hemlocke Springs
- Aidan Bissett
- Sarah Kinsley
- Big Boss Vette
- Kidd Kenn
- Austin Meade
- Windser
- Arcy Drive
- Los Aptos
- Cydeways
- Finish Ticket
- The Red Clay Strays
- Carola
- Usted Señalemelo
- Isabel Larosa
- Benson
- Charlotte Sands
- Harry Edohoukwa
- Arath Herce
- Tyler Christian
- Hoosh
- Chicago Made
- Lesly Reynaga
- Bad Neighbors
- Pony Bradshaw
- Loviet
- Junior Mesa
- Ninajirachi
- Ian Asher