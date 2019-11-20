Lizzo scores big with 8 Grammy nominations, including album of the year

article

Lizzo likely woke up this morning feeling good as hell after scoring eight nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards—making her the show’s top-nominated act.

The Detroit-born singer-rapper, who got her start in Minneapolis, picked up a nomination for the show’s most coveted award—album of the year—for her major-label debut, “Cuz I Love You.” She also landed nominations for song and record of the year for her No. 1 hit, “Truth Hurts” as well as best new artist.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will be held on Jan. 26, with 15-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys returning as host.