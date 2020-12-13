Liquor license suspended after East Grand Forks bar continues violating order

A bar in East Grand Forks, Minnesota had its liquor license suspended after the bar continued violating the governor's executive order despite a citation and restraining order.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement division suspended the liquor license of Boardwalk Bar & Grill, according to a press release from the department. The 60-day suspension is effective now until Feb. 9, 2021.

If the establishment violates the order again, its liquor license will be revoked for five years.

Executive Order 20-99 was implemented to begin a four-week dial back on certain activities to slow the spread of COVID-19. The order prohibits all restaurants and bars from selling alcohol for on-premises consumption from Nov. 20, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. through Dec. 18, 2020, at 11:59 p.m.

The Attorney General and the Minnesota Department of Health have also taken action in an effort to bring this establishment into compliance with the Executive Order. On Friday, the Polk County District Court granted the Attorney General’s motion for a temporary restraining order to prohibit the Boardwalk Bar and Grill from remaining open to the public for on-premises dining.

“While we recognize the struggles that bars and liquor establishments have experienced, willful disregard of the law that puts Minnesotans in danger cannot and will not be ignored. People's lives have to take precedent during this pandemic,” Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said in the release. “We will continue to work with our local public safety and business partners to educate and provide advice to slow the spread of COVID-19."

Advertisement

For more information on the executive order, click here.