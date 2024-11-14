Linkin Park coming to Target Center in 2025 as part of From Zero World Tour

article

The Brief Linkin Park is performing at the Target Center on Aug. 27, 2025. General tickets go on sale Thursday, Nov. 21. The From Zero World Tour is being extended into 2025 to 57 new dates.



Rock band Linkin Park is making a stop in Minneapolis next summer as part of the From Zero World Tour.

What we know

Linkin Park announced that the world tour is extending into 2025 after a successful run in 2024. The 2025 leg consists of 57 dates, which kicks off in Mexico on Jan. 31 and wraps up in Brazil on Nov. 15, according to the press release.

The tour celebrates their new album "From Zero", which comes out on Friday, Nov. 15.

The rock band is scheduled to stop in Minneapolis on Aug. 27, 2025, to perform at the Target Center, along with special guest Jean Dawson.

"Getting back out on the road has been incredible," band member Mike Shinoda said in a statement. "The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to take this energy even further around the world. ‘From Zero’ is a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale."

Link Park reunited last year after the 2017 death of lead singer Chester Bennington. The band consists of returning members Mike Shinoda, Dave "Phoenix" Farell and Joe Hahn, in addition to new singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain.

Ticket information

Presale tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 18, and general on-sale tickets in North America start at noon on Thursday, Nov. 21.

More information can be found on Ticketmaster’s website here. Information on ticket prices was not immediately available.