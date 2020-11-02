Wait times swell up to 3 hours outside Minneapolis early vote centers

article

Minneapolis early voting polling place lines swelled Monday afternoon as the early voting period came to an end.

The Minneapolis Department of Elections and Voter Services reported wait times of more than an hour at each of the three early vote centers with an hour to go until the early vote centers closed. However, anyone in line by 5 p.m. will be able to cast their ballot.

Election workers told FOX 9 the wait time for the Hennepin County Government Center Early Vote Center was about three hours just before the polls closed Monday.

Elsewhere in the city, the wait time at 4 p.m. for 2100 Plymouth Avenue North was about an hour, the Longfellow Community Center wait time was about an hour and 15 minutes and the 980 East Hennepin Avenue location was about 90 minutes.

New numbers released Monday from the Secretary of State’s Office showed more than 1.7 million absentee ballots had been received by state officials, which includes early voting.