Rap Legend Lil Wayne announced he’s opening his Tha Carter Tour in Minneapolis this spring.

The show is April 4 at the Fillmore, with tickets going on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.

The 28-city tour will wrap up May 13 in Los Angeles.

Lil Wayne has had a prolific career dating back to the late 1990s. He has sold over 100 million records worldwide during that time.