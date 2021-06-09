Lawsuit challenges Minnesota law barring young adults from getting permit to carry handguns

A lawsuit filed this week is challenging a Minnesota law the prohibits young adults under the age of 21 from getting a permit to carry a pistol.

The complaint filed by the pro-gun rights organization Firearms Policy Coalition, on behalf of three Minnesotans between the ages of 18 and 21, argues the law violates their constitutional rights under the Second Amendment.

Under state law, to get a permit to carry a handgun in the state of MInnesota, you need to be age 21 or older and undergo firearm safety training.

The lawsuit seeks to overturn the age provisions of the law and award damages for the plaintiffs.

Along with Minnesota, the Firearms Policy Coalition is involved with lawsuits fighting similar age restrictions in five other states: Illinois, California, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Georgia.

Advertisement

The lawsuit names Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington along with the sheriffs in the plaintiffs' respective counties.