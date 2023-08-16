Largest ever adaptive mobility clinic takes to US Bank Stadium

One of the largest ever mobility clinics took place in Minneapolis Wednesday, with more than 400 people moving together on the field at US Bank Stadium.

The "Big and Bold Mobility Clinic" hosted by Allianz Life and amputee non-profit Wiggle Your Toes aimed to break a world record, bringing together Twin Cities amputees of all ages and Allianz employees for a workout.

The mobility clinic took place on the field at US Bank Stadium, with the goal of raising awareness for the need for adaptive mobility clinics – which amputee advocates say eliminate cost and shame barriers and help amputees heal, recover and flourish.

"Unfortunately when you have a physical disability, people put parameters on you – maybe you can’t do this, you can’t do that," said paralympic medalist and world record holder Blake Leeper. "Having these clinics shows them and shows the community what’s possible."

Leeper was the keynote speaker at the Allianz annual sales meeting at US Bank Stadium, with the corporation offering to support the non-profit of Leeper’s choice. With personal ties to Wiggle Your Toes, Leeper said the Twin Cities non-profit was a no-brainer.

"It just goes to show that when you’re doing the right thing, surrounding yourself with the right people, amazing things can happen," he said. "Phone conversations started happening and it led to this amazing clinic."