Police search for Minnesota fugitive following SWAT standoff in Arizona

An investigation is happening near Lindsay and Germann Roads.

Police say the situation was isolated to a single home, but you can see there is a large police presence in the area.

Gilbert officers were searching for a wanted fugitive following a SWAT standoff Monday morning.

Police say they were called to the home around 11 p.m. Sunday for reports of a man threatening people inside.

Investigators say the people inside the home came out, but the suspect did not.

After hours of trying to get him to surrender, officers later found out that he was not inside the home.

"We attempted all avenues of ways to get a hold of him. We had our trained officers out there, our SWAT teams. They're highly trained in negotiations and unfortunately, we weren't able to get him," said Levi Leyba of the Gilbert Police Department.

Police say the suspect, identified as Paris Drake, is wanted out of Minnesota and is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach, and call 911.

Map of the area

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.